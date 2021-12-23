Drake Gets a Photorealistic Tattoo to Honor the Late Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, artistic director for Louis Vuitton and designer for Off-White, died after a battle with cancer last month at the age of 41

Drake is adding another meaningful tattoo to his growing collection.

The Canadian rapper, 35, appeared on Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ganga Tattoo's Instagram account on Wednesday, showing off new ink on his arm that paid tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake," the caption read.

The image showed a man from the back in the process of throwing a paper airplane, with attention paid to the details of his clothing and even the shadow he cast.

Ganga Tattoo's post tagged Drake, the IG account for Abloh, as well as the corporate accounts for Louis Vuitton and Off-White, where Abloh worked as an artistic director and designer.

Abloh died on Nov. 28 after a battle with cancer at the age of 41, shocking many in both the fashion and music industries as he had chosen to keep his illness private.

The actor took the stage ahead of the event with a special tribute, stating, "I lost a friend, his wife lost a husband, the fashion industry lost a legend, and the world lost a special human being."

He remembered Abloh as "one of the few people I could have a conversation [with] about multitasking," adding, "But he didn't do it for the fame or the money, he did it to inspire others."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Show with Daughter North

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

West dedicated his Sunday Service to Abloh hours after his death, writing in a message that remained on the site after the event, "In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of [Ye's latest album] Donda."

Drake himself also paid tribute to Abloh on Instagram, writing, "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything."

At last count, the "God's Plan" rapper has some 35 tattoos, in the form of everything from a Drakkar Noir cologne bottle to a Jack-o-lantern to the Beatles on the cover of Abbey Road.