Drake Gave His Guests Chanel Bags as a Party Favor at His 2000s-Themed Birthday Bash

Drake spared no expense for his guests at his 32nd birthday bash in L.A. Wednesday night.

The “God’s Plan” rapper, who threw a private 2000s-themed celebration for his birthday attended by Kendall Jenner and Shay Mitchell, reportedly handed out Chanel bags to his guests as a party favor, which Page Six originally spotted on Twitter. He also handed out t-shirts with his own face screen printed onto the front of them.

Drake was giving out Chanel bags at his birthday party. pic.twitter.com/hrKKOytMXP — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) October 24, 2018

Everyone at the party dressed up in their early ’00s best, including Jenner, who sported a throwback pink sequin Von Dutch trucker hat, spaghetti-strap tank and low-rise jeans that looked just like a Paris Hilton street style photo from the early aughts.

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to see Drake gifting his friends a designer handbag, considering the Grammy Award-winning rapper has quite the appreciation for luxury accessories.

In a Nov. 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake revealed that he’s been collecting Hermès Birkin bags — one of the most elusive status symbol accessories you can get — for years, in the hopes of one day gifting the collection to “the woman I end up with.”

Could the lucky lady be Rihanna? Quite possibly. The rapper recently opened up about wanting her to be the mother of his children.

“As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect,’” he said. “It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time.”