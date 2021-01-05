Drake Just Debuted a Bangs-Meets-Bowl Cut Hairstyle and Fans Have Questions

The rapper appears to be celebrating the new year with a brand new look

Just months after shaving an outline of a heart into his buzz cut, Drake debuted another new hair look ...and this one is teetering between side-swept bangs and a bowl cut.

On Monday, the rapper, 34, posted (and quickly deleted) a selfie showing off his new reverse mullet — think business-in-the-back, party-in-the-front! — with the heart design still intact. "BIG #MOOD," Drake captioned the snap, which was captured and reposted by several outlets and social media users.

It's unclear if the bangs are a product of Photoshop, but that didn't stop Drake's fans and followers from commenting on his dramatic hair transformation.

"Drake done put a curse on 2021 with this haircut," one person wrote on Twitter. "Drake couldnt be Justin Bieber in the popstar video so instead he got his haircut," another joked, referring to the rapper's latest song in collaboration with DJ Khaled.

A third Twitter user even compared Drake to a former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, writing, "why drake giving nene leakes with this hair..."

The "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist's heart-themed hairdo proceeds the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. He teased the project on his 34th birthday back in October by dropping a teaser video for Certified Lover Boy and announcing that the album will be released in January.

In the dramatic short video, a young boy gazes up to the sky before the scene shifts to a pensive Drake sitting at a table with a heart shaved into his hair. Many fans pointed out nods to earlier albums and mixtapes including So Far Gone, Take Care and Nothing Was the Same.

Certified Lover Boy follows Drake's 2018's chart-topping Scorpion. In August, he released the first track "Laugh Now Cry Later" feat. Lil Durk.