Amazon Shoppers Can’t Believe How Affordable These Compression Leggings Are

Image zoom

Leggings have overcome a few societal hurdles over the past several decades, most importantly the initial outlook that “leggings aren’t pants.” Now that you don’t have to combat that judgemental untruth and can enjoy your leggings in comfortable peace, the question becomes: Which leggings should I buy? With nearly 1,400 perfect five-star reviews, these pants might just be the leggings you’ve been waiting for.

Amazon shoppers are really excited about Dragon Fit’s Compression Yoga Pants with High-Waist Tummy Control, which are made of a soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking nylon and spandex material. The flattering high-waist band, which the listing describes is meant to “feel like a comfortable embrace,” helps hold you in. Some reviews even compare Dragon Fit’s pants to those from Lululemon, saying the style and fit are similar — but for a much better price.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants with High Waist Tummy Control, $19.98–$23.98; amazon.com

The sleek leggings come in either ankle or capri lengths and are available in several colors and patterns, all priced between $19.98 and $23.98. With flat seams and smoothing fabric, even sensitive skin won’t be irritated, and the material is thick enough not to go sheer (they’re “squat-proof!”) when you move but breathable enough that you won’t overheat.

Scattered throughout the review section, you’ll find frequent mentions of the “flattering” and “awesome” fit of the pants. “At this price, these are amazing workout leggings,” said one reviewer.

Another raved, “This fabric is touched with magic. It is comfortable and supportive but allows for ALL movement in comfort. These are my new faves.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants with High Waist Tummy Control, $19.98–$23.98; amazon.com

Considering happy shoppers say they incorporate these into their daily looks (not just those for the gym), the price point is very reasonable for a new pair of staple leggings with limitless outfit options. Plus, there’s a hidden pocket under the waistband for small essentials, and everyone knows a pocket is a universal value add.

As one Amazon reviewer said: “I have over 30 pairs of workout leggings, and these are by far the best pair of leggings I have EVER purchased.” Shop these pants now if you want to end your hunt for the perfect leggings.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.