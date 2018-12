Farrah, who took highlighter to the next level on season 9, is still all about glowing looks. “I think that matte faces just need to go — [use] more highlighter!” she says, adding, “If you’re a beginner with makeup, don’t be too hard on yourself. It is very hard, and, like, there’s still not a day that goes by when I get ready and I [don’t] get very nervous doing my liquid liner. Practice makes perfect, and we all started somewhere. Just have fun with it. Makeup is supposed to be fun.”