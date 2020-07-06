Drag Queen Miss Fame Is Bringing Her Luxury Beauty Brand to Amazon

“I'm so proud of what is happening, the evolution of this brand and the fact that to me, this means there are more doors to be opened,” the RuPaul's Drag Race alum tells PEOPLE

From RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, to the front row of Paris Fashion Week, to the star-studded Cannes red carpet, Miss Fame has stayed true to her ultra-polished, aesthetically-driven persona, largely inspired by Old Hollywood glamour and '90s supermodels. And her luxury makeup line, Miss Fame Beauty, is a perfect reflection of that.

In 2018, the model and drag queen (whose real name is Kurtis Dam-Mikkelsen) launched her namesake brand with five must-have lipsticks and an iridescent “experimental glitter” called "On Top." Miss Fame dropped the Under My Skin collection featuring a 10-pan eyeshadow palette one year later, and now, the former reality star announced the arrival of Miss Fame Beauty on Amazon.

Speaking with PEOPLE during Pride Month, Miss Fame reflected on the career milestone and explained how visibility on a platform like Amazon is a "big win" for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm so proud of what is happening, the evolution of this brand and the fact that to me, this means there are more doors to be opened," the drag queen — who is represented by Supreme Management, part of the Elite World Group network of modeling agencies – tells PEOPLE. "Every time there's a win for anybody within my community, it's [a win] for all of us."

Despite the growth and mainstream accessibility of the brand, Miss Fame says she’s never going to lose her unique perspective that led to post-Drag Race success: "The magic is in your authenticity and your truth," she says. "I continue to try to stay right within my realm."

"I'm a brand and a business. I said it on TV and I remember people thinking that was funny," Miss Fame shares. "But the name identity is a brand. It's kind of like when you look at somebody like Lady Gaga ... There's this association to the whole manifestation beyond her name."

So when she ventured into the cosmetic industry, Miss Fame maintained the image associated with her drag persona by launching a luxurious and highly conceptualized line.

It touts rich pigments, eye-catching packaging and avant-garde campaign imagery, and she lists industry trailblazers including Pat McGrath and Marc Jacobs as inspirations.

As for the products themselves, Miss Fame creates cruelty-free formulas, suitable for all skin types and tones. The L'Oréal Paris spokesmodel also makes sure they appeal to a wide range or makeup wearers.

The star says she considers everyone — from her aunts to her drag sisters — when developing bold items like the emerald green glitter to the everyday peachy nude lipstick (cleverly named "How’s Your Head" after her most iconic Drag Race quote).

"It's really about exploring artistry to reveal how [the product] can be played for you," she explains. "You can use the lipsticks as cream blushes, or throw them above the cheek for a really healthy glow."

Aside from her makeup skills and sense of style, Miss Fame has also wowed fans with her flawless complexion and extensive knowledge of skincare, which she shares on her YouTube channel, and says is a result of being naturally oily and breakout-prone.

And while nothing is in the works just yet, the star says she is listening to the many requests from fans and "manifesting the dream" of developing skincare for Miss Fame Beauty.

During our chat last month, she explained that she was taking time to relax as Kurtis while celebrating Pride Month in quarantine amid the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"My husband and I got married seven years ago, so it's like our personal Pride is just here at home, taking care of the dogs. He bought some beautiful flowers and that's a really subtle way of just acknowledging what achievements we've been able to have as a couple." Adding that it's "important I have the ability to celebrate my own life experiences and successes," separate from her drag persona.