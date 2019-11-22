Practically Everyone in Hollywood Owns These Boots — Here’s Where You Can Shop Them

Image zoom Splash News Online (2); Backgrid; Splash News Online

What do the world’s most stylish supermodels apparently have in common, besides ridiculously good genetics? They love their chunky lug sole combat boots. And not just any chunky lug sole combat boots — the iconic Dr. Martens boots, to be exact.

While Dr. Martens boots aren’t new to the fashion scene, supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have been wearing the hell out of theirs recently — and we have to say, we’re totally on board. Maybe it’s the way these professionally beautiful women are styling their combat boots (often with low-key jeans or sweats) that has us reaching for our wallets. Or maybe it’s the simple fact that the brand has proven to be a good long-term investment: Its weather-resistant combat boots transcend fashion trends season after season.

Either way, we’re digging these off-duty looks for both their style and their practicality Seriously, if you’ve never worn a pair of Dr. Martens boots, we highly suggest giving them a try — they are really comfortable.

If you’re looking to get a pair of celebrity-loved Dr. Martens combat boots for the winter ahead (they make for great snow boots!), scroll down to shop the exact pairs seen on Kendall, Gigi, Bella, and Irina.

Gigi Hadid in the Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots

Buy It! Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots, $150; shopbop.com

Kendall Jenner in the Dr. Martens Sinclair Jungle Boots

Buy It! Dr. Martens Sinclair Jungle Boots, $199.99–$252.43; amazon.com

Irina Shayk in the Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up Boots

Buy It! Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up Boots, $140; nordstrom.com

Bella Hadid in the Dr. Martens Jadon Boots

Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon Boots, $180; nordstrom.com