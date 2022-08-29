Dove Cameron Says Dying Her Hair Brunette 'Was a Total Identity Shift': 'It Was a Reclamation'

"When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," Dove Cameron said of her brunette hair transformation

By
Published on August 29, 2022 08:32 PM
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dove Cameron. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron is loving her hair transformation.

During an interview with E! News at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, the singer — who was previously known for her platinum blonde locks — explained why she decided to become a brunette.

"I genuinely felt like dying my hair was a total identity shift for me," Cameron, 26, said. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde."

Dove Cameron attends the Cameron Boyce Foundation's Cam For A Cause Inaugural Gala
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she continued. "I feel like I have more fun now, and I feel more in touch with myself."

"It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us," Cameron added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During her acceptance speech for the best new artist at the VMAs, Cameron thanked fans for supporting her "overtly queer" music and dedicated the honor to LGBTQ+ youth.

"Wow. Thank you so much. I'm so floored, I'm so moved. This is so wild to be up here with so many artists that I worship, these are some of my all-time favorite artists up here," she began her speech. "This year has been so wild, and I have no explanation for it except that I have you guys to thank. I know that."

RELATED: Dove Cameron Feels 'Vulnerable' Since Coming Out Publicly: 'I'm Living My Life More Bare'

Cameron continued, "I want to dedicate this to all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are."

After speaking about the success of her song "Boyfriend," which was released in November 2021, she added, "Thank you for getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio."

"Thank you for supporting me as the person and the artist I am, and I hope that in that way, you've also given that same privilege to yourself," Cameron concluded.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Back in 2020, the former Disney star came out as bisexual while hosting an Instagram Live session, but later told Gay Times that June that "queer" is the label that best suits her.

She then opened up in an emotional post on Instagram about "identity" this past May, sharing that she was "struggling" with "the concept of self, my inner relationship to who i know myself to be and my outer perceivable self who i feel i have never known but other people seem to."

"I've been covering mirrors lately," she also wrote, in part. "I've been feeling wrong in clothing that used to make me feel beautiful lately. i've been crying a lot lately, sometimes terrorized by my identity and image, sometimes in absolute flow with something new and peripheral and joyous to me."

Related Articles
Dove Cameron Shares Emotional Post About 'Identity': 'I Don't Have Answers' https://www.instagram.com/p/CdtyxNTPiz2/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Dove Cameron Shares Emotional Post About 'Identity': 'I'm Struggling More Than Half of the Time'
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Dove Cameron accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Dove Cameron Dedicates Best New Artist Award to Insecure 'Queer Kids' in 2022 MTV VMAs Speech
Credit: Courtesy Columbia Records Headline: Dove Cameron Knows Her Roe v. Wade-Inspired 'Breakfast' Music Video Is 'Uncomfortable' to Watch
Dove Cameron Knows Her 'Roe v. Wade' -Inspired 'Breakfast' Music Video Is 'Uncomfortable' to Watch
VMAs best moments
The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
Jena Malone attends the 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night premiere of 'The Public' at Arlington Theatre on January 31, 2018 in Santa Barbara, California.
Jena Malone Says It 'Felt So Nice' Coming Out as Pansexual: 'Love Getting to Learn More About Myself'
Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Honors 2016 Pulse Shooting Victims with 'All You Pretty Things' Single
Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Honors 2016 Pulse Shooting Victims with 'All You Pretty Things' Single
Tyler Blackburn attends the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party Arrivals at Chateau Marmont
'Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Reveals He Struggled 'With Intense Mental Health Issues'
Dove Cameron attends the Cameron Boyce Foundation's Cam For A Cause Inaugural Gala
Dove Cameron Posts Singing Video After Emotional Instagram Message: 'Studio Time Is Healing Time'
Allure Magazine Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Do Anything to Look and Feel Youthful,' Denies Ever Getting Face Fillers
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and More Share How Late Friend Cameron Boyce 'Inspired' Them: 'Like Sunshine'
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Channels Mrs. Steal Your Girl and Drops Steamy 'Boyfriend' Music Video — Watch!
taylor bennett
Rapper Taylor Bennett Reveals 'I've Never Been Happier' 5 Years After Coming Out as Bisexual
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
Issa Rae on Supporting Small Businesses and Practicing Self-Care: 'I Allow Myself to Chill and Not Feel Guilty'
Nicole Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Gushes Over Wife Nicola Peltz's Brunette Hair Transformation: 'Sexy Baby'
Bachelor Nation's Elizabeth Corrigan Comes Out as Queer: 'Always Will Be Bisexual'
'Bachelor' Nation's Elizabeth Corrigan Comes Out as Queer: 'Always Will Be Bisexual'
Gia Woods 'Lesbionic' publicity
Gia Woods on Her New Single 'Lesbionic' and Striving to Become the 'Female Version of Lil Nas X'