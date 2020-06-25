Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Slip-On Walking Shoes Are So Comfortable, Amazon Shoppers Refuse to Take Them Off

If you spend most of the day on your feet, a comfortable walking shoe is crucial, especially if you have a health condition that might cause painful achy joints. But finding supportive shoes can be difficult, and prices can be costly. However, one pair of comfortable walking shoes that Amazon shoppers swear by is on sale today for up to 55 percent off.

The Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes have nearly 1,700 reviews — 1,300 of which are a perfect five stars — and typically cost around $60, but thanks to Amazon’s Big Style Sale, you can shop this sought-after shoe for as little as $24 (pricing is based on color and sizing).

The slip-ons fit feet like a glove thanks to a stretchy mesh fabric upper. This allows the shoe to mold to your foot’s natural shape, not fight against it. Because of this, shoppers say they notice a huge difference in how their feet feel at the end of a long day. Instead of throbbing aches and pains, they feel comfortable and fresh.

“I work in a warehouse and am on my feet from the time I arrive to the time I leave,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I need great support or my feet pay the price. These shoes are great, they hug my feet and have great support!”

That support comes from a few different places: Air-cushioned soles provide all-day comfort, specialized arches give feet structure and cool them down thanks to built-in perforation, and a wide toe bed gives little piggies the freedom that other shoes lack. Every area that could potentially cause discomfort is carefully thought out to do the opposite, and that’s what really impresses reviewers.

“I put them on and have not taken them off,” one reviewer said of the shoes. “That is how comfortable they are. I am totally shocked... I have spent 5x as much for less comfortable shoes.”

Because they’re slip-resistant and so lightweight, they’re a great choice for those in the market for a new work shoe. Plus, they blend in with everyday outfits and activities. And since they come in so many colors, there’s no way you won’t find a style that works for you — especially at these sale prices.

Below, shop the slip-on walking shoes that Amazon customers refuse to take off their feet.

