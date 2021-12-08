The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned heads on the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a vintage cutout Agent Provocateur dress

Dorit Kemsley Channels Christina Aguilera in Vintage Agent Provocateur: See the Sizzling Look

Dorit Kemsley showed some major skin at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

The revealing black number features a plunging bra-like bodice with revealing cutouts along the bodice and hip, with a floor-length skirt and train. Kemsley, who was on-hand with her RHOBH castmates for their nomination in best Reality Show, accessorized with hoop earrings, a nude lip and a wavy blowout.

Kemsley's go-to hair pro, TRESemmé Global Stylist & ghd Brand Ambassador Justine Marjan, said in a statement, "Dorit is wearing an incredible vintage cutout dress, so we wanted to do a hairstyle that didn't compete with it. We opted for soft, fluffy, brushed out waves for a glamorous rock and roll feel that's still effortlessly cool."

On Wednesday, Kemsley shared a clip on Instagram of her getting-ready transformation before hitting the carpet. The star went from a teal robe, eye mask and glasses to her dolled-up, glamorous ensemble in the video.

The mom of two captioned the sizzling post, "Ladies and gentlemen…"

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Dorothy Wang commented, "She understood the assignment 🐱," while RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna gushed, "This BODDDDDYYYYYYY," and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Brittany wrote, "Insanity !!!!"

High-end lingerie line Agent Provocateur also praised Kemsley's fiery, throwback look on the brand's Instagram Story Wednesday writing, "We love seeing our vintage looks all over again."

Kemsley's appearance at the annual awards show in Santa Monica comes over a month after the star was a victim of a home invasion at her Encino home.

She was asleep with her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — on the night of Oct. 27 when three male intruders broke in. Her husband Paul was in London at the time.

In a press release, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspect's demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that in the days after the attack, Kemsley was "trying to heal from the trauma."

"She is continuing to put one foot in front of the other and is trying to keep things as normal as possible for her children while personally trying to heal from the trauma she has experienced," the source said at the time.