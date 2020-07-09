The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn't stop beaming as she showed off her new smile

RHOBH Dorit Kemsley Shows Off New Veneers After Her Teeth Became 'Smaller and Smaller'

Dorit Kemsley just revamped her smile.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, got candid about one of her biggest insecurities ⁠— her teeth ⁠— and why she ultimately decided to get veneers from Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Dr. Sam Selah.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a length Instagram post, Kemsley explained that growing up she was lucky, she never needed braces and had very few cavities. But over the years, her dentists suggested that she wear a night guard to prevent her teeth from getting smaller over time due to excessive grinding.

"But the thought didn’t appeal to me so I never did anything about it. 🤦🏼‍♀️," Kemsley wrote in the post. "As the years went on I would notice my teeth looked smaller and smaller and I started to have sensitivity which became increasingly more uncomfortable over time."

Eventually dentists told her that she had gotten to the point that veneers were "inevitable" because she grinded her teeth down so much. A close friend introduced the Bravo star to Dr. Saleh and after seeing how "good and natural" his work was, she knew he had to do her veneers too.

Kemsley's husband Paul Kemsley decided to get veneers with her, and they both "couldn't be happier with the results," she said. "Thank you @drsamsaleh and the team @drsamsaleh_aesthetics for making me feel so comfortable every step of the way and for giving me back my smile that I’ve missed for a while."

In her Instagram slideshow, Kemsley shared a series of videos from multiple visits to Dr. Saleh's office. During the time, she had temporary veneers put in and the pair looked closely at photos of her smile to decide how they should adjust the length for her permanent veneers. "It feels like these should all be a little bit longer," Kemsley said while she and Dr. Saleh discussed her smile.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains How She and Dorit Kemsley 'Drive Each Other Crazy Sometimes'

On the day she received her final veneers, Kemsley couldn't contain her excitement. "Finally get to see my new smile!" she said. "I love it. Dr. Saleh, thank you. I am obsessed."

"You are the easiest patient I've ever treated!" Dr. Saleh replied.

During Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, one viewer asked fellow Beverly Hills housewife Kyle Richards if she had any scoop about Kemsley's new look.

"Dorit has been getting a lot of flack online lately for either photoshopping her photos a lot, or getting work done," the viewer asked. "Do you know what's happening there? Has she gotten something done in quarantine?"

But Richards wasn't going to dish any new details about her friend. "Oh my gosh, I can't spill info like that!" she said. "I don't know, but I think she did acknowledge that she did her teeth or something? So, maybe? She doesn't send me texts, like, saying, 'This is what I'm doing or, you know, what's going on.'"