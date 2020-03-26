Dorinda Medley Pokes Fun at Ramona Singer, Wears Her Own Sexy Nightgown to Scrub the Floor

Ramona Singer isn’t the only Real Housewife of New York City star showing off her domestic side.

Just hours after the Bravo celeb shared several clips of herself cleaning the house in a silk nightgown while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, her RHONY co-star Dorinda Medley posted a similar video of herself scrubbing the floors in an sexy black negligee (and latex gloves, of course).

“You’re right I got it all wrong @ramonasinger🤣❤️ #boobcleaning #springcleaning #thisishowyoudoit” Medley, 55, captioned the post on Thursday.

In the overdramatic clip, Medley pokes fun at Singer for critiquing a previous Instagram morning routine video (the RHONY OG cast member teased Medley for “brushing her teeth incorrectly” in the comment section).

“Aw Greg [Calejo]! What was I thinking yesterday? Talking about brushing my teeth?” she says in the video. “This is the reality — the hard work I’m doing…in my lingerie.”

“Thank you, Ramona, for telling me that I didn’t brush my teeth correctly,” Medley jokes. “I’ll leave you alone.”

Instead of commenting on the post, Singer quickly clapped back on her Instagram Story by showing her followers (and her RHONY co-star!) “how you properly brush your teeth” in two now-deleted videos.

On Wednesday night, Singer posted a video of herself mopping the kitchen floors in a silky nightgown with black lace trim and a slit up the side while self-isolating.

“Whelp what can I say… not taking any chances over here so had to do away with the housecleaning service. I think I am managing quite well don’t you think!? 🤷🏼‍♀‍ #self-isolation” Singer captioned the Instagram clip, which was seemingly filmed in Boca Rotan, Florida.

She also shared a photo of herself posing next to some cleaning supplies, a mop and a bucket wearing the same white negligee and a pair of latex gloves.

And to those questioning her skills in the comment section, the reality star replied: “Doing the best I can haven’t mopped in 45 yrs ….. and they changed them .., lol 😂”

“You look sexy!❤️” Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd said. While Medley joked, “Your [sic] mopping the wrong way🥰”

On March 16, Avery revealed that the three were spending time together in an Instagram video.

“Another family meal and you’re not going to believe who I’m with,” Avery said in the clip, before flipping the video to show Ramona and Mario seated at the same table.

“I’m self-isolating with Avery’s dad,” Ramona said. “He’s going to eat dinner [with us] every night.”

Avery went on to call their meal “a plot twist for a quarantining squad.”

“Happy to all be together through this,” she said.

Ramona and Mario were married for 22 years. They split after Ramona reportedly caught Mario cheating in January 2014. An attempted to reconcile fell through that August when Mario reconnected with his alleged mistress.

Despite the messy split, Ramona and Mario have remained on good terms since their divorce was finalized in 2016, co-parenting their daughter. “He’s a really great father,” Ramona told PEOPLE last March, insisting the two are just friends. “When he’s in town he sees Avery every night and at this point we have a really great relationship. I’ll go out with them for dinner.”

