Taking a cue from the transformative costumes onstage at the Tony Awards on Sunday, Dorinda Medley sported a whole new look that had fans doing a double-take.

The Real Housewives of New York star is normally known for her signature textured pixie-like haircut, but she decided to change things up with a shoulder-length wavy style for Broadway’s big night. Hairstylist Ryan Austin Kazmarek was behind the change-up, sharing an Instagram photo of the completed look.

“All The Glam for last nights @thetonyawards,” he captioned the shots.

Her hair perfectly complemented her strapless black-and-white striped Jovani jumpsuit. She completed the look with a black Nancy Gonzalez clutch and pearl drop earrings.

Dorinda Medley Bennett Raglin/Getty

Dorinda Medley Bennett Raglin/Getty

In the past, Medley, 53, revealed that her go-to short haircut was inspired by a famous royal.

“People kept saying I had a face like Princess Diana, so I cut my hair like Princess Diana,” the reality star told Bravo’s The Lookbook, adding that she was often mistaken for the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry when she lived in London. Even Diana herself once remarked to her, “I heard that you’re my doppelgänger.”

Dorinda Medley Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Princess Diana Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Despite her experimentation with a longer style, Medley is a big fan of her crop.

“It suits me,” she told the outlet of her haircut. “I think it’s empowering, it’s very stylish and it’s comfortable.”