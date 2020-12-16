Dorinda Medley Is Listing a Sonja by Sonja Morgan LBD for Sale on Poshmark

The former Real Housewives of New York City star put plenty of clothing up for sale on Poshmark, including one unworn dress from her co-star's eponymous line

The former RHONY star, 56, recently added some new designer pieces to her Poshmark closet, and Page Six was first to spot a never-before-worn Sonja by Sonja Morgan little black dress up for grabs among the listings.

Described as a "balloon sleeved dress," the black mini still has its original tags as seen in the photos shared on the listing of the dress displayed on a hanger and modeled on a woman who appeared to have curly brunette hair.

Medley lists the original price of the dress as $200 and is offering it for Poshmark shoppers at $175. It's unclear whether the dress was gifted to Medley by Morgan (which the Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer has been seen doing on episodes of RHONY) or was purchased for herself.

The Poshmark page also features Medley's pieces from Topshop, Hervé Leger, Juicy Couture, Prada, Chanel, ASOS and more for sale.

After spending five seasons on the hit Bravo series, Medley announced her plans to depart RHONY on social media in August.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

She continued: "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

Since announcing her plans not to return for season 13, Medley's rekindled her friendship with fellow ex-RHONY castmate Bethenny Frankel.

"We have gotten really much closer, and it's better that we got closer not being on the show because it means that it's not because of the show, and many friendships are forged because of the show, and then you get off and you just ... you're just not interested in being friends with those people," Frankel said.