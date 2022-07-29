Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair.
The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London.
She donned a white blazer with lace details, layered over a matching shirt with white pants and a pair of beige suede heels. Donna finished the ensemble with a set of gold earring and a matching necklace with a diamond pendant.
"A night I would never say NOPE to! Thank you London for the warm welcome and thank you to @jordanpeele for your incredible work and including me in your masterpiece @nopemovie…" Donna wrote on Instagram. "Oh [and to] my baby girl @chloenicolemills for being my date."
Chloe, 27, complemented her mom in a green satin slip dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high leg slit, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings, matching necklaces and a pair of nude platform stilettos.
She also shared some mirror selfies of her look to Instagram. "Mirror moments," Chloe wrote in the caption.
Donna previously opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a mother at age 54, when she adopted a newborn Chloe back in 1994.
"I was very concentrated on my career, but at a certain point, I realized there was something missing — it was a child," she said in May. "So I went after it. I adopted her when she was four days old.
"By that time, I was 54 and people said, 'You're going to be so old [to] have a little toddler running around.' I never felt that. I never felt older than the other mothers who were probably in their 20s," Donna added.
The Knots Landing alum noted that she and her daughter "see each other at least once a week and we talk every day or text."
Donna, who took 18 years off to raise her daughter as she "didn't become a mother to give [Chloe] to a nanny," also advocated for becoming a parent later in life: "If you want to give to your career, I say having a child later in life is better than having a child early."
See Donna Mills in Nope, which is now playing in theaters.