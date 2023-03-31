Donna D'Errico Celebrates Birthday with Red Swimsuit Photo That Nods to Her 'Baywatch' Days

Donna D'Errico is celebrating her birthday in red-hot style.

The Baywatch alum-turned-OnlyFans model just gave her nearly two million Instagram followers a gift for her 55th trip around the sun.

The star, who played Donna Marco in the cult-classic TV show, threw it back to her "lifeguarding" days with a picture in a nearly identical swimsuit to the one she wore in the show. However, for this photo, D'Errico styled the suit a bit more scandalously than her on-screen counterpart.

For her celebratory birthday post, D'Errico posed in the water at a beach. With palm trees as a backdrop, the star got knee-deep in the ocean with her swimsuit and Baywatch t-shirt on ... only the suit wasn't fully worn.

In the photo D'Errico took the straps from her suit down, leaving only the bottom half of her one-piece in place. In one hand, the star holds the strap that would otherwise be on her shoulder, and with the other she is holding up her white T-shirt, giving a generous flash of bare skin.

She captioned the red-hot post, "Posting some cake 🎂 on my birthday because I said I would, because I feel like it, and because why not. Have fun today, everyone. I certainly will! I love you all! ❤️❤️❤️," also adding a "#linkinbio" to promote her popular OnlyFans account where she posts even steamier content.

Fans and friends in her comments wished her a happy birthday and praised her for the post. Her Baywatch costar, Erika Elenaik, commented, "Happy Birthday 🎂 to uuuuuu!," and numerous fans left admiring words such as "Happy birthday beautiful ❤️" for the star.

Getty Images

This isn't the first time D'Errico has referenced her Baywatch days in a sexy post.

Earlier this year, on Valentine's Day, the actress posted another sultry photo on Instagram wearing red lace lingerie and captioned the post, "I like this red one piece better than the other one 😉," once again referencing her iconic red swimsuit from the '90s.

She continued in the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day y'all! Calories from chocolate don't count today so eat up!!"

D'Errico then asked her followers about their favorite chocolate and revealed how she satisfies her sweet tooth. "What's your favorite kind in a box of assorted chocolates? Do you bite off the corner first to make sure it's not a gross one before you decide to eat it?" she asked before adding her own answer.

"I'll go first. My favorites are the nut covered chocolates, and hell yes I bite each one first! I don't want to commit to a gross jelly or fruity chewy something. And yes I do put the bitten one right back in the damn box. Your turn!"