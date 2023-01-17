Donatella Versace on 'Amazing' Time Designing Britney Spears Wedding Dress: She Was 'So Liberated'

The Queen of Versace opened up on Emily Ratajowski's podcast about her friendship with The Princess of Pop

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 17, 2023 04:35 PM
BRITNEY SPEARS AND DONATELLA VERSACE VERSACE SPRING SUMMER 2003 FASHION SHOW, MILAN, ITALY - 01 OCT 2002
Photo: Sipa/Shutterstock

Donatella Versace got candid with Emily Ratajowski about the special connection she shares with Britney Spears in the latest episode of the model's High Low with EmRata podcast.

The fashion designer talked to Ratajkowski about her long-lasting career, her childhood in the south of Italy, the fashion industry in the '70s, the legacy of her late brother Gianni, and how her admiration and respect for Britney Spears came to be.

Versace first met Spears when she was in her 20s and recalls being "the first designer … she met in her life."

The fashion icon continued, "She came to Milano, she was like 20 or 21 … she was at the height of her career, but she was so humble."

"You know, I asked her to do a few interviews for me," she continued. "'Of course, yes give me the list.' She was sitting there doing everything, never said no to anything. She was amazing."

One of the things Versace couldn't say no to Spears for in return, was designing the singer's wedding gown for her June 2022 nuptials to Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The designer told Ratajowski that the experience designing the dress was "amazing" and that "It was amazing to see Britney, so liberated, so free," in the garment she made for her extra special day.

The white silk cady gown took over 700 hours to make and was handcrafted by the Atelier Versace tailors. It featured a 10 foot train, a front leg-slit, and a portrait neckline that wrapped around the shoulders and connected together with a stream of pearl buttons down the back.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Dress and Tuxedo Sketch
courtesy versace

Versace not only designed the look but was also one of Spears' few guests at the ceremony, saying, "the wedding was very small, but very beautiful" and that she "spent a few days with her" around the wedding day enjoying eachothers company.

Donatella shared in a statement with PEOPLE last June that, "Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me," the statement continued "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

She added, "Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart," continuing, "Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face."

