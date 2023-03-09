Donatella Versace Reflects on Viral Impact of Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscars Dress

Donatella Versace can't forget Angelina Jolie's iconic fashion moment at the 2012 Oscars.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine published Thursday, the designer reflected on the viral impact of the Oscar winner flashing her leg in a black Atelier Versace gown at the 84th Academy Awards.

When asked what style moments have stood out to her throughout the years, Versace, 67, replied: "Angelina [Jolie] with a black ball gown when she pulled her leg out [on the Oscars red carpet]. The leg went viral, the image went everywhere."

Jolie first turned heads in the gown on the red carpet — and again when she took the Oscars stage to present the award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2012.

With a hand on her hip and her bare leg stretched out through the slit in her dress, the actress made quite a statement.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

By the end of the awards show, the show-stopping moment had gone viral — a Twitter handle called @AngiesRightLeg gained over 14,000 followers in one day, boasting anonymously pinned posts like, "Look at meeee!!" and "You have to admit I'm one hell of a leg."

"Sometimes you don't know which dress is the best, but when you see someone wearing the dress it can become fantastic," Versace told WSJ. Magazine.

In 2019, Jolie played coy about the now iconic Oscars fashion moment, speaking to Extra at the premiere of her film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

"There's a whole longer story behind that," she told the outlet of her black gown. "I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that…"

She added, "I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don't know."