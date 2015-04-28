Donatella Versace Lands a Major Fall Fashion Campaign (But It's Not For Versace!)

Riccardo Tisci’s list of celebrity besties is almost too numerous to compile (for a quick sampling, it includes the likes of the entire Kardashian/West/Jenner clan, Madonna, Ciara, Julia Roberts, Alicia Keys and more). And while the Givenchy creative director normally calls upon his “gang” to model in the brand’s ad campaigns, there’s one pal we never expected to see front a Givenchy campaign: Donatella Versace (you know, the designer of that other super-sexy high fashion brand).

Courtesy Riccardo Tisci

Tisci announced on Instagram Tuesday that Donatella will star in his fall 2015 campaigns, writing, “So proud and honored to introduce my new ultimate icon: Donatella Versace… FW15 Givenchy Family Campaign MORE TO COME SOON.” The photo shows both designers’ profiles, with Donatella sporting her signature long platinum locks and a heavy smoky eye. According to the snap, the shoot was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott (who also shoot Versace campaigns!) and styled by Carine Roitfeld (who’s been featured in Givenchy ads herself!). It’s not just you that is feeling like this is high fashion Inception.

Donatella isn’t a stranger to starring in ad campaigns (remember that shoot with her identical twin, Lady Gaga?) but fronting a line other than her own definitely throws us a couture curveball. And the importance is not lost on her. On the Versace Instagram account, she regrammed the snap with the caption, “For my talented friend Riccardo. Together we break fashion boundaries today! – DV”

We can’t predict what their partnership brings in terms of high fashion bonding, but if we had to guess Tisci’s next collaboration? We’re hoping it stars Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette.

