One of the world’s most celebrated designers is giving back to the fashion capital of the world.

On Friday, Donatella Versace and her daughter, 33-year-old heiress Allegra Versace Beck, donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care unit of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak, WWD reports.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones,” the Italian mother-daughter duo told the outlet in a statement “This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another.”

Donatella, the chief creative officer of Versace, also encouraged her fans and followers to “stand together” and “care for one another” in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are on the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” she wrote, captioning the post with a simple heart emoji and the Italian flag. “This is why Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.”

Donatella continued: “Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones. This is when we, as a society, need to stand together for one another.”

“🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻” Italian fashion blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni — who has spread awareness about the severity of coronavirus on Instagram, and recently launched a fundraiser campaign which has raised over 4 million euros as of Monday morning — wrote in the comment section.

Supermodel Shalom Harlow added, “Absolutely..❤️🙌🏽🙏🏽🕊”

Italy, which has seen the largest outbreak outside of China, has been under lockdown since March 10. Currently, all schools and shops with the exception of pharmacies and supermarkets, have been closed.

As of Monday morning, there have been nearly 25,000 confirmed cases and some 1,800 deaths in Italy, according to NPR.

The national lockdown is currently set to remain in place until April 3.

“It’s not a wave, it’s a tsunami,” Dr. Robert Rona, who is in charge of the intensive care at a hospital outside Milan, told The Associated Press.