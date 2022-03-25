Donald Glover Debuts Shaved Head at Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

Donald Glover attended the season 3 premiere of Atlanta Thursday alongside brother Stephen and costars Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Brian Tyree Henry

New season, new style for Donald Glover!

The Atlanta creator and star looked dapper as he debuted a shaved head at his hit FX series' season 3 premiere on Thursday, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Glover, 38, was dressed in a coordinating light-pink jacket and pants as he posed on the blue carpet alongside costars Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and LaKeith Stanfield.

The actor and musician was also joined by director/executive producer Hiro Murai, as well as his brother Stephen Glover, who writes for and executive produces the show.

Glover finished his look with a pink-and-gray shirt underneath the jacket, matching shoes and a gold chain necklace.

Donald Glover Atlanta premiere From L to R: Hiro Murai, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz | Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

During the premiere, Glover told PEOPLE that in the upcoming season, he had high hopes Ryan Gosling would appear on the Emmy-winning show.

"He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn't work out," Glover said. "I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!"

At Thursday's event, the Community alum also reminisced about shooting the last scene of Atlanta, which will end with the show's fourth season. Both the third and fourth seasons completed filming earlier this year.

"It was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice. But it was sad, because we all really grew up together, and none of us really knew what this was going to be," he said. "And everybody's grown up and has families [now]. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special."

Glover both created and stars in the critically acclaimed series, which first premiered in 2016. He plays Earn, a college dropout who helps his cousin Alfred (Henry, 39) with his rap career.

In 2017, Glover won two Primetime Emmys for the show, for outstanding lead actor as well as outstanding directing for a comedy series — becoming the first Black director to take home the latter award.

Back in November 2020, Glover teased his enthusiasm for both seasons 3 and 4 of Atlanta, which were considerably delayed due to COVID-19.