Go Inside Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Dolores Catania's Swanky — and Huge! — New Closet

Dolores Catania finally has the closet she always wished for.

With the help of professional home organization company Project Neat, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, has built a swanky 30×14 storage space for her wardrobe — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look inside.

“This is a dream for me!” Catania, 48, tells PEOPLE. “My closets have never been big enough for me to see everything I have. And what Project Neat was able to do here was amazing. They really thought through everything and designed the space perfectly, and gave everything a home. I’ve always wanted this done for myself and I couldn’t believe how great it turned out!”

“Even just having everything in one, easy to access space, helped me see things I didn’t even know I had anymore. Half the things in my wardrobe still have tags on them! I realized that I have so much beautiful, nice things. It’s awesome!”

Project Neat, who services clients in the NJ/NY/PA Metro Area, had a methodical approach to organizing Catania’s closet.

They divided her wardrobe, first by type and then by day, night, and color. Hanging space in some areas were framed by shelves for shoes. A display case for more shoes and Catania’s designer bags was also added.

Over 600 hangers were used in total.

“Working with fashionistas like Dolores is always so much fun! Her closet was a dream and we had the best time organizing all of her beautiful pieces!” Project Neat CEO and Founder Gilat Tunit tells PEOPLE.

“Creating a space of beauty and efficiency is always our goal,” Tunit adds. “Combining function with our signature style is what we at Project Neat are all about.”

Catania’s new closet is in the house she’s building for boyfriend David Principe.

She was supposed to move into the space, but tells PEOPLE she’ll be staying in her house 5 minutes away instead.

“My house is not as nice as David’s brand new house that I built from the ground up. I picked out everything, including my closet. I said to myself, ‘You know what, I have dogs. They ruin everything in my house — and they’re allowed to. That’s their life, I’ve given it to them. I want a nice place to get dressed where I keep my nice things, so I’ll just use David’s house for this!’ “

“He has a little closet off on the side, but this is my space,” Catania says. “I’m really happy with the way that things are .I’m not really looking to move in, or for more of a commitment from David. The house is almost done. I’m having a really good time right now.”

