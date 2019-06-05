Dolly Parton‘s not ashamed to admit she breaks one of the biggest beauty commandments.

While most dermatologists urge both men and women to always wash their face before bed so all makeup, dirt, oil and grime gets removed, the country superstar, 73, follows her own set of rules.

“I clean my face in the morning,” Parton revealed in an interview with The New York Times.

Instead of going barefaced when she sleeps, the singer prefers to keep on a full face of makeup in case of an unexpected emergency.

“You never know if you’re going to wreck the [tour] bus, you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire,” Parton said. “So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning.”

Parton isn’t the only star that breaks this beauty rule. During an appearance on Busy Tonight last year, Kim Kardashian West admitted she also sleeps with her makeup on more often than you would expect. The star’s reasoning? It’s a timesaver!

“Have you ever slept with your makeup on?” Philipps, 39, asked Kardashian West.

“Oh, all the time,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied. “Like even if I can’t have glam the next day, I’ll sleep perfectly and maybe I’ll redo my skin, but I try to salvage it for two days.”