"You can get new boobs but you can't get new legs!" Dolly Parton joked while addressing rumors on Wednesday's Today With Hoda & Jenna

Dolly Parton Says Rumors She Insured Her Breasts Are 'Not True'

Dolly Parton is setting the record straight about her "famous body parts."

While on Wednesday's Today With Hoda & Jenna, the 76-year-old country icon addressed the rumors that her breasts are insured.

"It's not true," Parton said. "Years ago, was it [actress] Betty Grable, or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs? At that time, I said 'Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I'm famous for them.' "

"It was just a joke," she clarified. "I didn't do that."

She concluded with a very-Dolly wisecrack, "By the way, you can get new boobs but you can't get new legs!"

In September 2020, Parton opened up to PEOPLE about some of the most bizarre rumors she's heard about herself.

"I always laugh at them," she said at the time. "One, it shows up about every three years in the tabloids, where I'm bedridden because my boobs are so heavy that I'm crippled for life on my back. I just laugh. Well, they are heavy, but they haven't crippled me yet.

She said the headline typically reads, DOLLY BEDRIDDEN, adding, "And then they find a picture of me, from when I was actually doing a video, you know, laying on all the bed somewhere. And the story is that my spine is injured or whatever. I just think, 'Oh my Lord. If they were that heavy, I'd have them changed. I'd have them lessened.' "

Earlier this month, the star celebrated her 76th birthday in true Dolly fashion. In a glamorous shot posted to social media, Parton can be seen wearing a hot pink, silky skirt and blazer suit with red, laced lingerie underneath and matching red nails and jewelry.

Named one of PEOPLE's People of the Year in 2021, Parton dished on her latest endeavors: a beauty business and fragrance, a new (and already Emmy-winning) production deal with Netflix, and she's even co-authored a book with James Patterson, out on March 7. The novel has already inspired an album, for which Parton has written 12 songs.

"I keep dreaming myself into a corner!" Parton told PEOPLE in December. "But I can't stop now. I've learned you can't just say, 'Oh, my dream's come true and I'm walking out of here.' No, you've got to show you're grateful and show that you're not going to just leave it all in the hands of other people."