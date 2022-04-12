Dolly Parton on Her Beauty Silver Bullets: 'I Don't Buy for Fame'

The country legend, 76, reveals the (affordable!) tips that keep her skin flawless

Dolly Parton refuses to let her beauty routine break the bank.

The country music icon, 76, revealed she looks for effective but affordable skincare products in an interview with Insider published on Sunday.

"I don't think you have to pay a ton of money to have good products," she said. "Most of the products that cost less are just as good, and sometimes better than the ones that cost a fortune. I don't buy for fame. I just buy the ones that work for me."

The "9 to 5" singer added that she doesn't have "any big rituals" when it comes to her skincare.

She credits her good skin to her inability to tan and staying out of the sun.

"I don't have a lot of the same problems that women my age do 'cause I never baked myself in the sun," she said. "I would've if I'd been able to tan but I couldn't, so now I'm glad!"

The Grammy winner also told Insider that she wakes up at 3 a.m. to start her morning routine.

"I don't need a whole lot of sleep," she shared. "I go to bed pretty early, but even if I've been up late — it's just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says 'it's 3 o'clock!'

"I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep," she added. "I don't require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that's kind of a Parton family trait."

Parton said she follows in her father's footsteps when it comes to being an early riser. "I'm like my daddy," she said. "He was always up early, even if he had to go to bed late."

In December 2020, Parton opened up to Marie Claire about having confidence in her appearance.

"I'm comfortable in my own skin; I'm comfortable with my image," she said. "I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else."

Parton sat down with PEOPLE in November 2018 and got candid about getting older. "It'll happen when it happens. That's how I feel," she said. "I am grateful that I am still here. So many people have more talent than I've ever dreamed of having that never get to see dreams come true.