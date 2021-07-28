Dolly Parton Says Her First-Ever Fragrance 'Smells Like Heaven ... You Feel Like You're Laying on a Cloud'

"That's why we call it Scent from Above," she tells PEOPLE of the perfume, available now at HSN.com

There was once a moment in Hollywood where launching a fragrance seemed like a rite of passage for legendary divas and rising stars alike — everyone from Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, to Beyoncé and Paris Hilton was in on the trend.

One icon noticeably absent from the list? Dolly Parton. But luckily for fans of the country music queen, the wait is finally over...and we can't help but wonder if this is the beginning of a revival of celebrity perfumes.

The "9 to 5" singer made her first foray into fragrance with the debut of Scent from Above, available now exclusively at HSN.com in a spray ($59), rollerball ($20) and body cream ($30).

"I wanted it to smell like heaven, kind of soft and cloud-like," Parton tells PEOPLE exclusively of the fragrance, which combines notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk, patchouli, and more. "That's why we call it Scent from Above! I thought that was a real good name for it."

She had strong opinions about what the fragrance should be: "Not one of those perfumes that when you wake up in the middle of the night — it's too strong, it almost keeps you awake," she said.

Instead, "I like it to smell soft and feminine. But I like it to last too. I like it to be where it's like, 'Ooh, what is that?' I love that," she said. "I like it to smell just like something you would want to wear. This one ... you feel like you're laying on a cloud. It smells good!"

Instead of finding one scent she loves and making it her signature, Parton says she's always been someone who "combines different perfumes."

"People used to follow me around all through the years saying, 'What are you wearing? It smells so good.' I said, 'Well, it's a whole lot of different things, so we'll just call it Dolly.'"

The "Jolene" singer's earliest memories of fragrance involve her Aunt Estelle, who kept sachet packets in her dresser drawers, and her grandmother's garden that was filled with roses in every color. "I used to love smelling all the different flowers in the summertime," she recalls.

The crystal butterfly adorning the bottle is right in line with the star's signature flashy style — one she is proud to call her own. "I've always been gaudy," she says.

"I have always loved makeup, hair, clothes. I love flashy things," she continues. "I always joke about it, when they say, 'Less is more,' I say, 'That's not true in my case. I can't get enough of anything.' "

That's not to say she isn't willing to evolve — "I think my look has kind of softened through the years, only because I'm lucky enough to have wonderful people help me out with my clothes or with my makeup or with hair" — but "I'm still always going to be over the line."

After more than 40 years in the industry, Parton — who famously wakes up at 3:00 a.m. every morning — has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. "I love to get up and work," she says.