Dolly Parton Says She 'Might' Pose for Playboy for Her 75th Birthday If It's 'in Good Taste'

Dolly Parton has big plans for her next milestone birthday.

The country music star, 74, called into the Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on BBC Radio 5 over the weekend, and during the interview hinted that she wants to pose for Playboy again in honor of her 75th birthday next year, after first gracing the cover in 1978.

When asked to confirm or deny the rumor that she is in talks to cover the iconic men's magazine, Parton replied, "Well, there's some truth in that."

"I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they [Playboy] want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside," Parton told Mills and Stark. "So, yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it."

The "9 to 5" singer also spoke about wanting to recreate her old Playboy cover back in March, and revealed that she doesn't plan on ever retiring.

"I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," she said on 60 Minutes Australia. "See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they'll go for it — I don't know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

When asked if she would recreate the original cover with the same outfit, the "Jolene" singer replied, "Maybe!"

"I could probably use it," she said, jokingly adding, "Boobs are still the same."

Parton appeared on the magazine's October 1978 cover when she was 32 years old.

She wore the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and ears. The icon was the first country star to grace the cover of the magazine.

Later in the 60 Minutes Australia interview, Parton spoke about the plastic surgery she's had done, explaining why she doesn't expect to look any different as she continues to grow older.

"I've had about all the nips and tucks I can have," she said of the procedures she's undergone. "The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much."