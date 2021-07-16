Dolly Parton Comments on Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pic: 'You're Doing Great Sweetie'

"Friendly reminder to always take a little time for yourself," Kim Kardashian captioned a photo of herself rocking a lavender bikini by a lake

Kim Kardashian is feeling inspired by Dolly Parton!

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, shared a photo of herself rocking a lavender bikini from her lakeside trip.

In the picture, the SKIMS founder can be seen posing at the edge of a boat as she tilts her head back the take in the sun's rays.

"Don't get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life," she captioned the photo, attributing the line to a quote from Parton, 75.

"Friendly reminder to always take a little time for yourself," Kim added in her caption.

Parton appeared to give Kim her stamp of approval in the comments section, replying back with a line that seemingly referenced an iconic quote often used by Kris Jenner.

"You're doing great sweetie," the music legend wrote, per a screenshot captured by Comments by Celebs on Instagram.

The quote — "You're doing amazing, sweetie" — was said by Kris in the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kim was posing in a Playboy photo shoot.

The playful exchange comes just days after Kim had posted another bikini picture — this time in a green knit two-piece with a bottle of her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila by her side.

In her post, the KKW Beauty founder also held a can of Cacti — the hard seltzer brand launched by Travis Scott, who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 3, with Kim's sister Kylie Jenner — as she lounged in the grass.