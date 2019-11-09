So Many People Are Buying This Fluffy 'Cloud'-Like Jacket, It Just Became an Amazon Best-Seller

Image zoom

If you’ve been on the hunt for a stylish, warm jacket this winter season (and aren’t we all?), we just found the perfect one for you.

The Dokotoo Hooded Open Front Jacket is a cross between a sweater and a teddy jacket (AKA, two of this season’s most popular outerwear styles), so it’s no surprise that it’s quickly climbed up Amazon’s charts. The super cozy coat is officially the number one best-seller in the retail giant’s Casual Jackets category — and everyone seems to be adding it to their carts. Multiple styles in select sizes are temporarily out of stock, but don’t fret: You can still purchase your favorite color in your preferred size, just expect a later shipping date.

The popular, fuzzy jacket comes in two different styles (a hooded, open front version and a more cropped, full zipper version), and a handful of colors including black, gray, mauve, and even a leopard print. Available in sizes small to double XL, it has pockets (bonus!) and a relaxed fit. Shoppers say the jacket is incredibly soft, warm, and “beyond comfy.”

Buy It! Dokotoo Hooded Open Front Jacket, $32.99–$35.99; amazon.com

“Do yourself a favor and BUY THIS JACKET NOW! It is seriously so warm and fuzzy and the perfect winter mom-i-form. From around mid-October/early November to April, I live in cozy gear (we live in New England). This is the ideal addition to my daily warm wear,” one shopper wrote. “I’m 5’7″ and 165lbs and I’m usually a medium/large in tops/jackets. This is oversized in the best way. I purchased a medium in this jacket in the light grey and it fits just how I want it to. Absolutely love it. Even considering getting a 2nd in another color!”

Customers note that the jacket comes in airtight packaging due to its size, so it might take a few minutes for it to fluff up after opening. Plus, tons of reviewers mention that it’s also perfect for snuggling up in around the house when it’s chilly.

Another shopper wrote, “It’s like a perfect cloud. Once I opened it up and felt it, I was in heaven. It is SO soft. I have had insomnia all of my life but as soon as I put this on, I immediately felt tired because it is SO comfortable and so soft it’s like a dream. I thought the price was a tad steep but now I think it’s totally worth it. I got an XL because I like things to fit like an XXL and it said this item was little oversized and it turned out perfect. Fits and still has some room which I love. I also SUPER love the fitted part around the wrists. It’s fitted but still has a lot of stretch. And… IT HAS POCKETS. Perfect cardigan I SWEAR so so so happy and hope to buy more in the future.”

Even if you already own a few winter jackets, this fluffy Dokotoo Hooded Open Front Jacket seems too good to pass up.