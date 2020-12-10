This Is the $30 Soft, Warm, and Cute Sweater We're Buying in Every Color
Our love for warm and cute knits knows no bounds. So much so, we can’t help but immediately click “add to cart” when we stumble upon a chunky turtleneck sweater — especially when it comes with rave reviews.
The Dokotoo Oversized Turtleneck Sweater has garnered over 1,300 five-star customer ratings on Amazon to date. It’s made from a super soft and chunky cotton-acrylic blend, which shoppers say keeps them warm and toasty. In fact, they’re so impressed with how cozy it is, they’re buying it in multiples.
“I’m not sure I could love this more,” one wrote. “It’s big and cuddly — perfect for autumn and winter. I have it in black, I just ordered it in red, and I want it in every color. I just want to live in it!”
“It fits all the criteria I have to be a keeper! Well made. Fits true to size. Comfy. Not itchy. Well, perfect!” said another.
Buy It! Dokotoo Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, from $29.74 (orig. $36.98); amazon.com
Aside from offering supreme comfort, this sweater is also flattering on most body types. Thanks to its batwing sleeves, boxy bodice, and oversized silhouette, the knit looks stylishly roomy, not messy.
“This sweater has immediately become my favorite, go-to sweater,” one reviewer excitedly wrote. “It is SO warm and soft, and is a really flattering baggy sweater.”
“I am obsessed with this!” another customer raved. “It’s the perfect fall/winter cozy oversized cable knit sweater. Perfect length for high or mid waisted jeans and true to size. The material is SO soft. Can’t wait to wear this over the holidays, it looks and feels like an expensive designer one!”
What’s even more exciting is that right now, the turtleneck is on sale starting at just $29.74. It’s available in 26 gorgeous colors and patterns, including solids, colorblocks, and stripes.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- This Genius Laser Toy Is Irresistible to Bored Pets — and Less Than $20 on Amazon
- Even Dyson Owners Admit That This Handheld Vacuum Is ‘Exceptional’—and It’s on Sale
- Dog Owners Can’t Get Enough of This Interactive Fetch Toy That Even Occupies Aggressive Chewers
- The Internet Can’t Get Enough of This $15 Workout Set