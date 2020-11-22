Amazon Shoppers Say This $30 Fluffy Pullover Is the Softest Thing They’ve Ever Worn
At this point in the year, you would typically be shopping for fancy new things to wear to all the holiday celebrations on your calendar — but like most things in 2020, our winter wardrobes are looking a little different. Most of us are swapping out party dresses for cozy sweaters to lounge around the house in while social distancing, and if you’re looking for another cute option to add to your rotation, look no further.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Dokotoo Oversized Fluffy Pullover. “It’s so soft and comfy, almost feels like a cozy blanket,” one even claims. Along with a slouchy oversized silhouette, the fuzzy sweater has a half-zip front closure and two spacious front pockets to hide hands from the cold.
Shoppers say it’s great to snuggle up in as it’s lined with the same ultra-soft material that’s found on the outside. Plus, they say the “must-have” fluffy pullover is very warm despite it being so lightweight, and there’s plenty of room to add extra layers if you need them.
“I never write reviews but I just felt that I had to for this product,” wrote one customer. “This is the most comfortable sweater that I own, it’s not bulky but it’s very warm, the wind does not whip through it. I wore it to ‘casual day’ at work with a pair of jeans and heels [and] then I wore it with sweats.”
“Love this sweater,” raved another. “Fits as expected. Amazing quality for the price. Hands down, the softest sweater I own and it’s super warm… Perfect for lounging around during cold Chicago winters or walking around during the fall!”
Available in 30 different colors and prints, including classic solids, fun animal prints, and trendy tie-dye designs, the Dokotoo Oversized Fluffy Pullover is a sweater you’ll want to live in all season long. And with prices starting at just $27, we wouldn’t be surprised if you pick up more than one.
