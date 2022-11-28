Doja Cat Rocks a Pink Buzz Cut and Shaved Eyebrows: 'I Have Never Felt More Beautiful'

Four months after debuting her shaved head — a beauty move that took her fans by surprise — Doja Cat is still reveling in her bold look.

As a cover star of Dazed magazine's Winter 2022 The Beautiful Issue, the "Vegas" rapper opened up about how her buzz cut helped her feel more confident.

"I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange," Doja Cat, 27, told the outlet in her cover story, despite jokingly comparing her close-shaved head to a "wrinkly penis" at first glance.

Noting that longer hairstyles made her feel like a "hot girl" — "but I always do," she admitted — letting go of her locks came with many upsides.

"There's something so exhilarating about change; (it) showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It's new, and I love it," she added.

Mikael Jansson

For her cover spot, captured by Mikael Jansson, the Grammy winner taps into edgy punk style with a hot-pink-dyed buzz cut by JStayReady. She also dons a matching fuchsia lipstick that contrasts her barely there eyebrows (which she spontaneously razored off during an Instagram livestream).

The rest of her outfits, styled by Dazed editor-in-chief Ib Kamara, take on a grunge-forward apocalyptic feel (the Planet Her artist wears a nipple-baring face-covering catsuit) mixed with modern-day Victorian dressing and Y2K fashions.

Mikael Jansson

In August, Doja Cat hopped on an Instagram livestream to show off her shaved 'do and to share the story behind the unexpected transformation.

"You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it ...There was a moment where it was natural, and I don't even wear it natural 'cause I don't feel like it and it's just a f---ing nightmare, dude. I'm over it," she explained.

While she saw more ways to be experimental beauty-wise, the style also proved to be liberating in her everyday life.

"I can swim, which is a big deal for me because I love to surf. I can swim, I can work out, I can do like real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off," she said.

Mikael Jansson

However, shortly after debuting the change, the "Kiss Me More" singer addressed haters on Twitter negatively measuring her success by appearance rather than her accolades.

"I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe i've had a No. 1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f-—able for you ... Go f—yourselves," she declared in a provocative tweet that has since been deleted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

However, that hasn't stopped the Planet Her rapper from redefining societal beauty standards.

"I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own," she further told Dazed. "For me, it's more of an 'are you happy?' kind of thing. I want my fans to learn they don't have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven't found it yet, and once they do they'll be like, 'How the fuck did I not see it? How did I miss this?'"