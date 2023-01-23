Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'

Doja Cat was the cherry on top of Paris Fashion Week this weekend.

The "Need to Know" singer stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show sparkling in red crystals.

Doja's grand entrance on the first day of Couture Week saw the star encrusted with 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, draped in a red silk faille bustier and wearing a hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads, completing her over-the-top look with trompe l'œil toe boots.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

"Doja's Inferno" was brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath. The makeup artist and entrepreneur spent "4 hours and 58 minutes" hand-placing each crystal with her team onto Doja's skin, McGrath shared on Instagram. The singer and fashion icon's hair was covered in caps, then her skin in paint, before crystals and gold dust were applied to her body.

McGrath wrote in an Instagram caption, "Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection. Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. Xx"

The red-hot look stood out amongst the crowd but also made sense. The Schiaparelli collection on display played heavily with references to Dante's The Divine Comedy and blurred the lines between one's real body, art and inanimate objects, the show notes revealed.

Although Doja Cat, 27, was a walking ruby, the actual collection consisted much more of walking gold, as the supermodels strutting down the runway had gold-painted faces and shimmering golden bodies — strikingly similar to the blinged-out beauty look Doja rocked to Paris Fashion Week last year.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The show, however, didn't stop with Doja Cat and golden glamor. Toeing the boundaries of the body even more than metallics and gemstones was the use of foam-sculpted, faux-fur-covered animal heads on the runway — and in the front row.

Kylie Jenner made her entrance to the event in a dress that debuted on the runway after she arrived. The star wore her Leo pride on her chest for the show, with a life-size lion's head replica attached to an ultra-flattering black dress.