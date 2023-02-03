Doja Cat isn't going to let haters keep her from dressing how she wants.

The 27-year-old "Say So" singer is continuing to address fans and critics who have criticized her avant-garde approach to beauty and fashion.

Doja Cat recently made international headlines when she attended Paris Fashion Week in January. Her first head-turning look was at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show, where she wore a head-to-toe red-hot look that attracted just as much praise as hate.

The look consisted of 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals encrusted onto her red-painted skin. Plus, she wore a silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads and trompe l'œil toe boots, all in matching red.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

People critiqued the Grammy winner for "uglifying" herself by not wearing eyelashes and not presenting in a stereotypically "hot" or "feminine" way.

So, to her next fashion show, the singer doubled down on her artistry in fashion by wearing the lashes they critiqued her for not having — but by wearing them as eyebrows, a mustache and a goatee.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Since then, fans have continued to share their opinions on the star for her fashion, while her fans have praised her for her originality and creative vision.

This ultimately led to Thursday, when the rapper posted a series of photos in an edgy-chic and typically "feminine" look. Doja made up her face with thick black eyeliner and a smokey eye and wore blonde streaked hair and a flattering skin-tight plunging mesh shirt.

She captioned her photo, "🙂🙃 Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring ass lemon water b------ out there so you can shut the f--- up now and leave me the f--- alone ciao."

The caption immediately attracted support from fellow musicians and fans. Selena Gomez commented, "Lol I love and feel you," while one fan left a heartfelt message for the singer, "I'm literally so confused why everyone thinks that they have jurisdiction or a control over what she does, I love her then, I love her now, she looks absolutely sensational, and an artist can go on any journey they like, they might just outdo your boring expectations, see ya and move on. Doja, you are incredible."

This message comes after Doja Cat opened up to Variety for its most recent cover story about how comparisons between her shaving her head and Britney Spears' infamous haircut make her feel.

"It's so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life," the Planet Her creator said.

She added, "Every time I see a comment like that, I can't compute what's happening, other than it's just an awful thing."

Doja Cat on the cover of Variety. Greg Swales for Variety

Doja Cat then opened up about what inspired her to chop off her locks and shave off her brows and how it differed from Spears' experience.

"When I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, 'Get this s— off of me,' because I needed to change something," she said. "I wasn't working out and wasn't really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, 'I need to do something,' so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears, now that I don't have a wig that's glued to my forehead."