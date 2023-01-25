Doja Cat Turns Faux Eyelashes into Facial Hair in Response to Critics of Her Recent No-Lash Look

Doja Cat's latest Paris Fashion Week getup is giving what the people want.

On Wednesday the Planet Her singer, 27, attended the Viktor & Rolf Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show wearing a tan-and-white pinstripe suit, button-up striped blouse and sunglasses. Yet it was her eyebrow-raising beauty look that had many doing a double take.

In place of her shaved-off brows, Doja Cat wore feathered faux eyelashes. She also created a makeshift mustache and goatee using the wispy falsies.

And the makeup look was meant to make a statement. It served as the singer's own subtle clap back against social media comments circulating around the artist's head-turning Schiaparelli look, worn Monday.

The costume not only caused a frenzy with its 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals but it also had some questioning where the singer's eyelashes had gone under all the makeup.

Doja Cat answered that on her Instagram Story ahead of the Viktor and Rolf show, writing, "If lashes are all you want, the lashes you will get."

She also teased her look with an emoji donning fluffy eyebrows, a mustache and spectacles, similar to her in-real-life attire.

The "Vegas" rapper has yet to reveal the genius behind this concept. But earlier this week, she did work with legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath, for her fiery Schiaparelli ensemble.

Aptly dubbed "Doja's Inferno," McGrath revealed on Instagram that the makeup took "4 hours and 58 minutes." That time included hand-lacing each of the crystals onto the star's skin and painting it red as well as sprinkling her body with gold dust.

Doja Cat's stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, outfitted the artist in a red strapless gown with a beaded skirt, a tulle shawl and knee-high boots to match the gems.

"@danielroseberry I love you to the end of the world!! thank you for making this such a BIG moment for #DojaCat first #Couture in #Paris . Honestly bow down to your genius," Nelson wrote on Instagram while thanking the house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry, for his work.