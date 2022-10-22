Doja Cat celebrated her birthday in style this year.

In a series of photos obtained by PEOPLE, the Grammy Award winner celebrated her 27th birthday party on Friday night in Los Angeles, where Doja's famous friends are seen in various lingerie and masquerade ensembles.

The birthday girl wore a full-face mask with a giant feather headdress and a black velvet cape. Although she didn't unveil what's underneath until inside the venue, a pair of strappy sandals peeked out from under the cape.

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner sported a black two-piece lingerie set, sheer tights and heels with a large black lace mantilla draped over her head and the entire outfit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crooners Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan were also in attendance, rocking some casual ensembles. Fellow musician Justin Bieber showed up in all black and a simple black mask.

BACKGRID

His wife Hailey Bieber wore black lace lingerie, sheer tights with heels and a dramatic cape, completing the look with an effortless half pony.

Winnie Harlow was also a guest at the bash, posting her own recap of the event to Instagram. She displayed her shimmery silver look, with a silken cape and silver feathers, in photos that also feature Doja, the Biebers and Coi Leray.

BACKGRID

Leray posted some photos of her risqué look for the evening and shared a moment from the party in her Instagram Story. "Such a great party! I love your sexy ass, HBD Doja," she wrote over a video of the star blowing out her birthday candles.

Ahead of her birthday, Doja spoke to PEOPLE about her plans for the coming year. Between new music and her It's Giving merch line, she hopes to spread one simple message.

"I want my fans to feel like they can — it's cliché, but I want them to feel like they can do whatever makes them happy," she said last month.

Coi Leray/Instagram

"I want them to express themselves the way that they want to. I want them to never be afraid to take a risk when it comes to music or fashion or, you know, being creative," Doja added. "That's just like everybody's message in a way, but I really do believe that I want my fans to feel that way."