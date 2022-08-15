Doja Cat Shuts Down Haters of Her New Shaved Head with Provocative Tweet

Doja Cat is clapping back at critics of her new hairstyle.

On Sunday, the "Woman' singer took to Twitter to address internet trolls hating on her buzzed haircut. In a blunt message, she voiced her distaste for those measuring her success by appearance rather than her achievements.

"I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe i've had a No. 1 and i went platinum," she started the tweet. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f-—able for you ... Go f—yourselves."

Doja Cat Instagram

In an Instagram live posted on Aug. 4, the Planet Her rapper explained why she made the drastic hair move as she debuted her new look.

"You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it ...There was a moment where it was natural, and I don't even wear it natural 'cause I don't feel like it and it's just a f—ing nightmare, dude. I'm over it," Doja said, also adding that she didn't "like having hair."

"What is [the] use of having hair if you're not going to f—ing wearing it out? I don't even sport it, so I'm shaving it off. There's no point. I've never felt so f—ing happy, like ... it's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me," she continued.

The 26-year-old singer also pointed out the benefits of the freeing style, from her beauty routine — "my wigs are going to lay flatter if I ever do wanna wear a wig," she noted — to being able to be more physically active in her everyday life.

With her signature humor, she added, "I'm glad my head is a good shape. I was scared it was going to give peanut head ... I was like, 'What the f—does my head look like without hair?' "

Doja Cat also took the live as an opportunity to spontaneously shave off her eyebrows. In a video later shared on Twitter, the "Need to Know" rapper held a heart-shaped mirror while she trimmed off her brows.

Doja Cat. Doja Cat/Instagram

Since then, she's shared multiple Instagram photos showing off her artistic take on makeshift brows, which includes her go-to look: a set of drawn-on thin brows with a heart motif placed in the center.

Despite her critics, Doja Cat's fans have shown loads of love for the look. "DOJA I LOVE THIS IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS," one fan commented under a selfie shared by the musician while many have continued to praise her unapologetic Y2K style.