Doja Cat Reveals She Was 'Super Ill' at Fashion Week in Her Viral Red Swarovski Crystal Look

"I didn’t realize till I sat down in the chair that I had gastroenteritis," she noted in a new interview about the creation of her iconic appearance

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 20, 2023 09:31 PM
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Doja Cat was feeling green while being turned red for Paris Fashion Week.

In a new interview with L'Officeil, the "Need To Know" singer, 27, notes that her grand entrance on the first day of Couture Week, which saw the star encrusted with 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, was preceded by a very uncomfortable prep period.

"I didn't realize I had to get up at four in the morning," she noted, relating to the time commitment to the execution of her look. "So we get there, and I didn't realize till I sat down in the chair that I had gastroenteritis. So I had gotten super ill."

"I'm sitting there, and I feel the twirling of a knife," she explained. "The whole crew was so sweet. The whole glam team was so understanding and so sensitive and kind. It was great and very professional."

"I was trying to joke around and make light of the situation, but as time progressed, it only got worse," she added. "My stomach felt like there was a blade in it, and it was just spinning 100 miles per hour. I never felt pain worse than that — and on one of the most important days of my life! So it was full of emotions and just crazy feelings."

"Doja's Inferno" was brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team of professionals. They spent "4 hours and 58 minutes" hand-placing each crystal onto Doja's skin, McGrath shared on Instagram. The singer and fashion icon's hair was covered in caps, then her skin in paint, before crystals and gold dust were applied to her body.

"I was sitting down, and I had underwear and a bandeau on," explained the singer. "They started with a layer of red paint, and they just covered me in that and then a layer of glue, and then I think they dusted glitter on top. Then the crystals. And I would have one, two, three, four people on my body as this was happening, just all around me, working on different sections of my body."

McGrath wrote in an Instagram caption, "Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection. Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. Xx"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

When asked if the ordeal was worth it, Doja was enthusiastic: "Yeah, definitely. I'm very, very proud of it."

Related Articles
zendaya
Zendaya Officially Joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador Following Fan Speculation — See Her Debut!
Sofia Richie is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Sofia Richie Joins TikTok — with Her Married Name! — Just in Time to Show Off Her Wedding Prep
Lori Harvey, rihanna
Lori Harvey Reveals She Wishes She Had Rihanna's Wardrobe: 'She's a Fashion Icon' (Exclusive)
Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Hailey Bieber Says She's Experienced 'Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments Ever' in 2023
Lauren Chan Is This Year's 'Sports Illustrated Swim' Rookie
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Rookie Lauren Chan Says She Wants to Dismantle 'the Beauty Ideal'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes Stands By Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Outfit She Wore to Jingle Ball: 'I Felt Cool'
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face in a New GRWM Video from Coachella
Marvel Star Brie Larson’s Easy Everyday Beauty Routine | Beauty Secrets | Vogue
Brie Larson On Why Her Go-To Skincare Routine Is Simple: 'I'm a Little Lazy'
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconceptions' About Why She Got Lip Fillers: 'I Don't Regret It'
Lizzo Goes Make-Up Free in Pink Bikini; Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo Serves 'Main Character Moment' Vibes in Makeup-Free Bikini Video: Watch
Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Incredible Tour Wardrobe, Featuring Custom Valentino and Louboutin Boots
Camila Cabello Posts Bikini Selfie After Rekindling Romance With Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello Wraps Up Her Steamy Coachella Weekend with New Bikini Selfies
Ariana Madix Gets Alien Tattoo at Coachella with Brand New Beau
Ariana Madix's Fun-Filled Coachella Weekend Included a New Teeny-Tiny Tattoo
Kelly Ripa and TLC Chilli
Kelly Ripa Surprises Chilli with a Copy of One of Her Dresses the Singer Once Admired (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande Talks Favorite REM products
Ariana Grande Reveals Her 'Wicked' Character Will Use r.e.m. beauty in the Film: 'Glinda Wears a Few Things'
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: (L-R) Aurora Culpo, Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo attend 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 16, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Aurora Culpo Hilariously Describes Sophia and Olivia's Coachella Outfits: 'Tool Belt Tony Over Here'