Doja Cat Reveals She Was 'Super Ill' at Fashion Week in Her Viral Red Swarovski Crystal Look

Doja Cat was feeling green while being turned red for Paris Fashion Week.

In a new interview with L'Officeil, the "Need To Know" singer, 27, notes that her grand entrance on the first day of Couture Week, which saw the star encrusted with 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, was preceded by a very uncomfortable prep period.

"I didn't realize I had to get up at four in the morning," she noted, relating to the time commitment to the execution of her look. "So we get there, and I didn't realize till I sat down in the chair that I had gastroenteritis. So I had gotten super ill."

"I'm sitting there, and I feel the twirling of a knife," she explained. "The whole crew was so sweet. The whole glam team was so understanding and so sensitive and kind. It was great and very professional."

"I was trying to joke around and make light of the situation, but as time progressed, it only got worse," she added. "My stomach felt like there was a blade in it, and it was just spinning 100 miles per hour. I never felt pain worse than that — and on one of the most important days of my life! So it was full of emotions and just crazy feelings."

"Doja's Inferno" was brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team of professionals. They spent "4 hours and 58 minutes" hand-placing each crystal onto Doja's skin, McGrath shared on Instagram. The singer and fashion icon's hair was covered in caps, then her skin in paint, before crystals and gold dust were applied to her body.

"I was sitting down, and I had underwear and a bandeau on," explained the singer. "They started with a layer of red paint, and they just covered me in that and then a layer of glue, and then I think they dusted glitter on top. Then the crystals. And I would have one, two, three, four people on my body as this was happening, just all around me, working on different sections of my body."

McGrath wrote in an Instagram caption, "Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection. Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. Xx"

When asked if the ordeal was worth it, Doja was enthusiastic: "Yeah, definitely. I'm very, very proud of it."