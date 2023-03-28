Doja Cat Posts Close-Up Selfie Revealing Forehead Acne After iHeartRadio Music Awards Win

The "Kiss Me More" singer shared the photo after a big night at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 28, 2023 03:24 PM
Doja Cat Reveals Her Forehead Acne in up-close selfie After Hitting Billboard Red Carpet
Photo: Doja Cat/instagram, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Doja Cat has continued to keep it real with her fans by sharing an up-close photo of her forehead acne on Instagram.

The singer took to social media after attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she won the Most Played Artist trophy.

After posting a thank you message on Instagram Stories to her 26.1 million followers, Doja Cat uploaded the no-filter acne photograph with her eye-makeup still intact from the awards ceremony in Hollywood.

On the red carpet, Doja Cat wore a floor-length faux fur coat paired with black leather pants, a white top and dark sunglasses.

The post continues the 27-year-old's recent interactions with fans on social media, where the artist has an open and honest dialogue about her body.

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Christopher Polk/Getty

Last week the "Say So" singer revealed in a series of tweets that she recently had breast surgery and liposuction, giving fans an update on her health. "4 days into recovery right now," she wrote. "Feels OK. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. but I'm healing really fast."

Doja Cat also clarified the type of procedure in a response to comments in the Twitter thread. "Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another," one person said, to which the musician responded, "No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer."

"Ohh her body bout to eat, I just know her boobs bigger," one Twitter user said before the singer responded, "Nope. Smaller," while revealing she's now a "32C."

Doja Cat also kept her fans updated on her health after undergoing tonsil surgery last summer, sharing photos of herself from a hospital bed on Twitter in July. At the time, she explained that she had to remove an abscess from her left tonsil.

"My whole throat is f---ed so I might have some bad news for y'all coming soon," she began.

"I was taking f---in' antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty-ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," she wrote in a second post.

