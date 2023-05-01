Doja Cat Goes Full Feline on 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette

Doja Cat is honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld in a very unique way — by dressing as his legendary beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the late designer, and the accompanying exhibit showcases around 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six-decade career — designs he made while working for brands such as Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

The rapper, 27, hit the event's red carpet wearing a jaw-dropping Oscar de la Renta ensemble, featuring a figure-fitting hooded gown, complete with cat ears. The backless dress featured a flattering mermaid silhouette that flowed into a white feathered train.

She kept things feline-forward, wearing prosthetics to make her face appear more cat-like. She topped off the look with a diamond headpiece and diamond arm cuff.

Doja Cat on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In an interview with Vogue on the red carpet, Doja Cat revealed she was thrilled with her unusual look. "I'm very, very excited and I love it," she enthused.

The singer is no stranger to making head-turning statements on the red carpet. Earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week, the "Need to Know" singer stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show sparkling in a full coating of red crystals.

Doja's grand entrance on the first day of Couture Week saw the star encrusted with 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, draped in a red silk faille bustier and wearing a hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads, completing her over-the-top look with trompe l'œil toe boots.

"Doja's Inferno" was brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team of professionals. They spent nearly five hours hand-placing each crystal onto Doja's skin, McGrath shared on Instagram. The singer and fashion icon's hair was covered in caps, then her skin in paint, before crystals and gold dust were applied to her body.

McGrath wrote in an Instagram caption, "Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection.

"Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. Xx"