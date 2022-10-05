Doja Cat Hits Back at Critic for Calling Her Gold Paris Fashion Week Face Makeup 'Ugly'

Doja Cat was quick to shut down a critic who questioned her bold gold face glam during Paris Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old musician was photographed heading to the Jacquemus store with her face spray-painted completely gold. She wore matching jewelry and metallic nails with the look as well as a plaid suit and shearling-lined parka.

One Twitter, one person wrote, "The paint is making her look ugly. When you do makeup like this you still need to accentuate features. She look like a tired old statue lmao." Doja Cat saw the comment and quickly defended her fashion choice.

"I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive," the Planet Her rapper wrote. "All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them."

This is certainly not the first time the singer has shut down haters. In August, she debuted her buzzed haircut and spontaneously shaved off her eyebrows. After, she took to Twitter to address internet trolls hating on her new look.

In a blunt message, she voiced her distaste for those measuring her success by appearance rather than her achievements.

"I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe i've had a No. 1 and i went platinum," she started the tweet. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f-—able for you ... Go f— yourselves."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While in Paris, Doja Cat has shown off a number of unique beauty looks. On Sunday, she posted a carousel of photos of her face painted white with blue contouring.

And since shaving her eyebrows on Instagram Live, Doja Cat has also been experimenting with looks that can be described as outside the box, sharing Instagram selfies of herself rocking everything from studded eyebrows to drawn in hearts.