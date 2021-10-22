The star celebrated her birthday at Delilah in Los Angeles with celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and French Montana

Doja Cat Channels Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire at Her 26th Birthday Party

Doja Cat went all out with her 26th birthday party theme.

On Wednesday night, the singer channeled warrior Princess Kida from the 2001 Disney animated film Atlantis: The Lost Empire at her star-studded under the sea-themed birthday bash at Los Angeles hot spot Delilah.

Doja — who rocked Kida's signature icy blonde hair — looked identical to the cartoon character in a blue bandeau and lioncloth-inspired skirt. She accessorized with a gold arm cuff, an emerald pendant, strappy stilettos and a fake weapon.

The singer shared a series of snaps of her look on Instagram, as well as a clip from the film featuring Kida.

"@dojacat is #PrincessKida from #Atlantis for her #Halloween #Birthday bash! 🎈," her stylist Brett Alan Nelson wrote on Instagram with photos of her outfit. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY #dojacat."

The star enjoyed an intimate dinner with close friends before celebrating at Delilah with celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, French Montana, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Jack Harlow (and plenty of Casamigos tequila flowing!).

Doja's wore her epic Princess Kida costume just one month after she channeled another iconic movie character in new commercial for Pepsi's new Soda Shop release: Sandy from Grease.

In the clip, the songstress took it all the way back to Rydell High School, covering several iconic Grease songs, including Olivia Newton-John's beloved "You're the One That I Want."

"It was very interesting. I saw it in my mind while we were in glam. We were getting the hair, and makeup and the outfits," she told PEOPLE. "When I saw the actual rough cut of everything, it was exactly how my mind envisioned it, and I am so, so happy about how it came out."