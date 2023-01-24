Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet

Few musicians are taking fashion risks likeDoja Cat. The Planet Her rapper, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, laid relatively low until 2018 when her single "Mooo!" went viral on YouTube. Since then, her creative spirit and wacky sense of humor have fueled her style and helped her blossom into a full-fledged star.

"Not only has her style evolved from shopping on Amazon for costumes, but she personally is evolving every day into an even more beautiful human than she already was," her longtime stylist, Brett Nelson, told Women's Wear Daily in 2020. "She is learning about fashion every day and learning to appreciate it as an art."

He continued: "Doja takes risks, and looks beautiful in anything. She is a brand. She is different and absolutely stunning."

From sculptural ensembles to futuristic looks, here is a look back at some of Doja Cat's best fashion moments.

Doja Cat at a Grammys Pre-Party in January 2014

Rich Polk/Getty

Doja Cat is nearly unrecognizable at this 2014 Grammys pre-party. The rapper, then 18 years old and not yet a mainstream success, rocked shoulder-length hair and wore a lavender skater dress with a matching beanie and a fur stole around her neck.

Doja Cat at the BET Awards in June 2019

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Doja Cat attended her first BET Awards show in 2019 wearing an intricate hot pink knitted dress adorned with pompoms and feathers. Her accessories were perhaps the most notable aspects of the look, with cat ears on her head, feathers sticking out behind her and metallic glasses that read "MEOW" over each eye.

Doja Cat at the Tidal X and Rock the Vote's benefit concert in October 2019

Arturo Holmes/Getty

At a concert benefiting the nonprofit Rock the Vote in Brooklyn in 2019, Doja Cat took the red carpet and the stage in a white corset top with fishnet detail and black pleather pants. Her platinum blonde hair was cut into a blunt bob.

Doja Cat at the Billboard Music Awards in October 2020

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

A vision in glitter, Doja Cat appeared at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, where her song "Juicy" was nominated for top R&B song. The star's shimmering purple gown was designed by Georges Hobeika and she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and lavender Amina Muaddi heels.

Doja Cat at the Billboard Music Awards in October 2020

Rich Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Later in the evening, Doja changed into a short sequined number for her performance at the awards show. She also swapped her long, red hair for a curly-cropped style.

Doja Cat at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2020

Kevin Winter/Getty

Doja Cat opted for a black sequined ensemble by Givenchy at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, striking a perfect balance between glam and edgy. Underneath the sheer, embellished gown, the singer wore a black bandeau top and black high-rise shorts, accessorizing with sheer black opera gloves.

"As far as my carpet look, [my stylist] Brett Alan Nelson understands who I am as an artist and always finds the best stuff!" Doja told Harper's Bazaar. "This Givenchy moment felt so different from my past carpet [looks], and it's the biggest brand name I have worn yet."

Doja Cat at the American Music Awards in November 2020

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty

At the 2020 American Music Awards, Doja Cat wore two Vivienne Westwood gowns, the first being a brown strapless dress with a plunging neckline and draped skirt gathered on one side. Stylist Brett Nelson told WWD that when the Westwood team reached out to work with Doja, he immediately knew which pieces he wanted for her.

Doja Cat at the American Music Awards in November 2020

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty

For her second Vivienne Westwood look at the 2020 AMAs, Doja Cat wore a brown corset over a sheer black top, paired with black tights and a purple skirt.

Doja Cat at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in December 2020

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Festive is hardly sufficient to describe Doja Cat's outfit for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in December 2020. Her sheer sequin bodysuit was adorned with tinsel and a silver belt. A silver wig and silver heels completed the sparkly look.

Doja Cat at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Doja Cat made quite the statement in a plunging Roberto Cavalli gown at her first Grammy Awards ceremony. The top of the dress, a cream and black leather motorcycle jacket that bared her chest and navel, cascaded into a neon green skirt with black feathers.

Doja Cat at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Doja Cat brought her signature playful edge to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where she earned the award for top R&B female artist. The star appeared in a two-piece, black-and-white-striped ensemble by Balmain. She accessorized the off-the-shoulder, balloon-sleeve bandeau top and flared pants with a large turquoise pendant necklace and oversized earrings, topping off the look with pigtail braids and colorful eyeliner.

Doja Cat at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May 2021

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Doja Cat arrived at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a sheer, olive green gown by Brandon Maxwell. The dress's fabric was tied at the neck and draped down her back for a cape-like effect. She accessorized with green platform sandals and gold earrings.

Doja Cat at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May 2021

Emma McIntyre/Getty

After winning the award for best new pop artist, Doja Cat posed on the red carpet in a new ensemble: a vintage-style dress by Miu Miu in a whimsical cat print. The singer topped off the look with diamond earrings and black platform shoes.

Doja Cat at the Venice Film Festival in August 2021

Instarimages.com

Doja Cat showed up to the 2021 Venice Film Festival looking like royalty in an oversized black suit, striking sunglasses and a crystal tiara. She added earrings for extra sparkle.

Doja Cat at a Dolce & Gabbana event in August 2021

Independent Photo Agency/Alamy

Channeling old Hollywood glamour, Doja Cat attended a Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice, Italy, wearing a blue floral dress by the Italian fashion house. Her red shoes and lipstick complemented the flower design, while her multicolor handbag added playful flair.

Doja Cat at a Dolce & Gabbana event in August 2021

Independent Photo Agency/Alamy

Continuing her excursion in Venice with Dolce & Gabbana, Doja Cat wore a light blue strapless ballgown adorned with 3D ivory flowers. She added ivory lucite sunglasses, gold drop earrings and a crystal necklace.

Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

As the evening's host, Doja Cat got things off to a bold start by arriving at the 2021 MTV VMAs in a black bustier dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Her thigh-high stockings, lace-up platform shoes and stone jewelry took the look to the next level.

Doja Cat at the MTV VMAs in Brooklyn in September 2021

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Doja Cat's second VMAs ensemble was another from Vivienne Westwood; this time, she wore a black strapless corset dress with a silver chain belt and fingerless opera gloves. Not only did she change her crimped magenta hair to a platinum blonde wig, but she also switched up her manicure.

Doja Cat at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour in December 2021

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Though she eventually had to depart the tour early after contracting COVID-19, Doja Cat got to wear some noteworthy stage looks during the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. For her performance in L.A., the star wore white harem pants, a sparkly bra top and sneakers.

Doja Cat at Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl party in February 2022

Cindy Ord/Getty

Doja Cat brought plenty of her signature edgy glam to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's Super Bowl party in 2022. The star hit both the red carpet and the stage in black lingerie underneath a white fishnet dress, along with a feather boa and oversized sunglasses.

Doja Cat at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March 2022

Robyn Beck / AFP

​​At the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards, Doja Cat opted for a more classic, glamorous look. The star wore a strapless black gown with a plunging neckline and structured tulle skirt from Carolina Herrera's fall 2022 collection, per WWD.

Doja Cat at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April 2022

Amy Sussman/Getty

It's impossible to pick just one standout element from Doja Cat's 2022 Grammys look. She wore a mint, off-the-shoulder Versace gown that featured a corset bodysuit and sheer, crystal embellishments. The rapper carried one of the most unique accessories ever seen on the red carpet: a glass handbag by Coperni that the singer filled with candy. She added even more sparkle with Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co. diamond jewelry. The look was topped off with a touch of 2000s nostalgia with a spiky hairstyle and baby bangs.

Doja Cat at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April 2022

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Doja later changed into her second Versace look of the night: a glittering soft pink gown with a plunging neckline and sheer wrap skirt. The star accessorized with square-toed heels and Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

Doja Cat at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2022

Scott Dudelson/Getty

For her much-anticipated performance at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Doja Cat made four outfit changes, each more daring than the last. She worked with her longtime stylist Brett Nelson, who told Vogue: "We started with this African dystopian fairy theme, then [we] tapped into a hypnotic section. Next, we explored beauty, seduction and heartache, before the finale: God mode, a punk rock-inspired aesthetic done our way."

Her opening outfit, an orange and turquoise piece embellished with Swarovski crystals, was designed by Caroline Reznik and inspired by the singer's "Woman" music video.

Doja Cat at Coachella in April 2022

Kevin Winter/Getty

Doja Cat's second Coachella ensemble pushed her style even further. It featured a black bustier with a studded leather choker, a neon green miniskirt and thigh-high metallic pink boots.

Doja Cat at Coachella in April 2022

Kevin Winter/Getty

Next, Doja Cat took the stage in a psychedelic black-and-white ensemble. The three-piece look included a crop top, shorts and knee-high boots.

Doja Cat at Coachella in April 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Doja Cat embraced her inner pop star in a glitzy black bodysuit designed by Dolce & Gabbana. She accessorized with sheer fishnet stockings and a studded garter, while her hair was styled into long, voluminous waves.

Doja Cat at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In one of her most high-fashion red carpet moments yet, Doja Cat attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in a black, angular Schiaparelli gown. The chest-baring piece was paired with a sheer beige wrap worn over gold metallic pasties from Agent Provocateur. The singer also held a gold, Saturn-shaped purse and wore gilded ear-shaped earrings and a set of nail rings designed by Bijules. Her black heels featured a gold foot-shaped toe cap with silver toenails.

Doja Cat at Elle's Women in Music event in June 2022

Joe Scarnici/Getty

To celebrate Doja Cat's Elle cover, the magazine teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana for an intimate dinner in West Hollywood, California. The star was, of course, dressed in the designer, wearing a sheer turquoise corset top, a multicolor miniskirt and thigh-high embellished boots.

Doja Cat at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Doja Cat turned heads at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a jaw-dropping ensemble that featured 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals. While her actual outfit consisted of a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt made of lacquered wooden beads and trompe l'œil toe boots, it was the red crystals covering the singer's head, chest and arms that made the look instantly iconic. Doja teamed up with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath on the look, whose team spent "4 hours and 58 minutes" placing each crystal onto her skin.