Doja Cat Reveals Massive Back Tattoo of a Bat Skeleton — See Her New Ink!

The rapper posted photos Thursday on Instagram of her new ink, an intricate fine-line tattoo of a bat skeleton

By
Published on May 5, 2023 01:45 PM
Doja Cat Displays New Back Tattoo of Bat
Photo: Joy Malone/WireImage, Doja Cat/instagram

Doja Cat may be leaning toward Doja Bat with her new back tattoo!

The "Boss Bitch" rapper, 27, posted photos Thursday on Instagram of her new ink, an intricate fine-line tattoo of a bat skeleton that spans her entire upper back.

In the photo series, simply captioned with a bat emoji, Doja Cat shared some close-up captures of her new piece and its stunning detail.

As for the meaning behind the body art, the style icon posted a shot of some text with some specific lines highlighted in purple. "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."

Doja Cat/instagram

On Monday, the "Need to Know" singer boldly commanded New York City's annual Met Gala by dressing as Karl Lagerfeld's legendary beloved cat, Choupette. The theme of this year's famed fashion event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrated the late designer.

The artist hit the event's white carpet wearing a jaw-dropping Oscar de la Renta ensemble, featuring a figure-fitting hooded gown, complete with cat ears to accent her feline-like prosthetic makeup. The backless dress featured a flattering mermaid silhouette that flowed into a white feathered train.

met gala 2023
Doja Cat on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Doja Cat has been feeling more and more free ever since she transformed her overall look last year. As a cover star of Dazed magazine's Winter 2022 The Beautiful Issue, the Los Angeles native, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, expressed how her buzz cut — and shaved eyebrows — helped her feel more confident.

"I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange," Doja Cat told the outlet in her cover story, despite jokingly comparing her close-shaved head to a "wrinkly penis" at first glance.

Noting that longer hairstyles made her feel like a "hot girl" — "but I always do," she admitted — letting go of her locks came with many upsides.

"There's something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It's new, and I love it," she added.

