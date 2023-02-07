Doja Cat's Hairstylist Breaks Down the Details of the Singer's 2 Contrasting Wigs from the Grammys

Doja Cat is no stranger to changing up her looks.

However, the "Need to Know" singer took wardrobe changes to the next level by sporting two completely different looks — with completely different hair and makeup — within hours of each other at the 2023 Grammys.

Doja's first look, which she strutted the red carpet in, was a floor-length, black vinyl Versace gown complete with opera gloves, spiral earrings and the first hairstyle of the night — a jet black pixie cut styled by celebrity hairstylist Jared Henderson.

"Doja's iconic buzz cut gives her the best flexibility when it comes to trying out new styles through wigs," Henderson said in a press release. "On the red carpet today, she wore a 'brutalist' black latex Versace gown, so we matched the look with a dark pixie cut."

To achieve her pixie cut, Henderson started by slicking back the singer's edges and covering her head with a nude wig cap. Using GHOSTBOND XL and a blowdryer, he then attached the short wig.

Henderson said he needed to use that specific brand of glue because of its fast dry time, a necessity for quick outfit changes like this. "GHOSTBOND has a fast drying time and also dries clear, which is why I believe it's the best lace adhesive currently on the market," Henderson said.

He continued, "To finish the look, I cleaned up the pixie with thinning shears and molded the flyaway hairs with hairspray and the blowdryer on cool."

Doja Cat's glam didn't stop there, though. Of course she had an outfit change for the ceremony! For the second ensemble, Doja rocked a brown leather KNWLS look with a stack of chunky silver bracelets, matching rings and the second hairdo of the night — long, stylishly messy, blonde strands with brown roots.

The second wig was a huge shift from the first; Henderson told Us Weekly about the change from long to short, saying: "To take Doja's look from the choppy pixie wig on the red carpet to the perfectly messy blonde half-up style, I knew we needed the most reliable and easy to use wig adhesive."

He further explained that the swap was "seamless" despite the radically different styles and appearances — most certainly due to Doja's ultra-convenient buzz cut that allows the rap star to change around her hair as she pleases.

Doja Cat recently opened up about that very thing on Instagram Live, talking about how her buzz cut lets her live out all her hair dreams.

"I can work out, I can do real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off," she said on Instagram Live last August. "If I wanna do a buzz cut color, I can do any color without doing it to my own head … I can do a buzz cut wig … It's much easier all around."