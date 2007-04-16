Do You Wear High Heels Like Gwen and Jessica?
BAUER-GRIFFIN; INF
I’m a terrible high heel wearer. Anything above 1-1/2 inches has me cringing and reaching for Band-Aids, insoles, you name it — anything to help ward off the inevitable blisters! So when I saw this photo of Gwen Stefani in her six-inch YSL Tribute pumps, all I could do was stare in wonderment. For me, just standing in heels that high would be hard enough! Add a baby and a set of stairs and it’s utterly impossible! That’s not to say Gwen doesn’t look as cool and stylish as always, but walking in heels this high obviously requires skills I don’t have. As for Jessica Biel’s – are these shoes or tools of torture? Until I grow a set of super-human, blister-proof feet, I think I’ll stick to my super-comfy Juicy Couture flats! Tell me: What’s the highest heel you wear? — Kara Murphy