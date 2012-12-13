The actress flaunts her post-baby figure in two great looks. But which do you like best?

Do You Prefer Megan Fox By Night or By Day?

Jason Merritt/Getty; Landov

After making a glam red carpet debut at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies luncheon in Beverly Hills last week, Fox stepped out twice in 24 hours for two major Hollywood events.

Wednesday night, she appeared at the This Is 40 premiere (she has a role in the film) wearing a curve-hugging burgundy dress by Roland Mouret. She finished the look with black heels, a simple clutch, dramatic makeup and glossy curls.

Then bright and early on Thursday, Fox helped announce the latest Golden Globe nominees, opting to go girly in a two-tone floral-print Giambattista Valli dress, soft waves and nude heels.