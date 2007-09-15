Do You Like Zac Efron Dapper or Casual?

Between High School Muscial 2 and Hairspray, Zac Efron has spent most of his summer on the red carpet. And most impressively, the young star has been holding his own alongside his fashionable co-stars in very grown-up and stylish suits — until he turned up at a Madrid photocall for Hairspray in cargo shorts, flip flops and a faded t-shirt. What gives, Zac? While he still looks good to us, the casual gear seems a bit out of place for a big event. Maybe he lost his luggage — it wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity had to walk the carpet in flying clothes — but we’ve got to say that we wish Zac would return to his sexy suits. What do you think? Tell us: Do you like Zac Efron better dapper or casual?