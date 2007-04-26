Do You Like Vanessa Minnillo's Elegant New Look?

We’ve had some issues with Vanessa Minnillo’s wardrobe in the past — too tight, too shiny, too sequined. But last night at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party in N.Y.C, Vanessa looked absolutely elegant, from her sideswept updo to her bib-front lace Monique Lhuiller gown to her Swarovski clutch. At the event, she told PEOPLE that she was moving on from TRL because she didn’t “want to be 48, saying, ‘Hey kids, now it’s Sean Preston Spears’s video,'” so maybe this heralds a new, more grown-up version of Vanessa. With her attention focused on her new makeup line for Flirt, which she calls “foolproof”, we hope to see Vanessa keep up the stylishly good work! Tell us: What do you think of Vanessa’s new look? Like it better or miss the old version?