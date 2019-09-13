Influencer Marianna Hewitt Just Launched the Cutest Denim Line with DL1961 — and It's Available at Nordstrom

Image zoom DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt

Fall is finally in the air, and there’s nothing we love wearing more during the autumn season than a seriously great pair of jeans. This is exactly why we freaked out (in the best way!) when we found out that sustainable denim brand DL1961 teamed up with influencer and cofounder of skincare brand Summer Fridays, Marianna Hewitt, on the denim collection of our dreams. It’s full of size-inclusive, figure-flattering, and downright desirable jeans that we can’t wait to get our butts into.

With over 900,000 followers on Instagram, Hewitt has quickly become one of the most-followed fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencers in the game. Her skincare brand Summer Fridays has a cult-like following, and her style, travel, and wellness tips are coveted by women all over the world. So, it makes total sense that DL1961 collaborated with her on a collection of jeans, jumpsuits, blouses, skirts, and jackets. And what’s even cooler than the totally on-trend denim silhouettes in the DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt collaboration is that you can shop the collection at Nordstrom right now! The jeans are available in sizes 23 to 32, with even more extended sizes (from 16w to 26w) dropping at Anthropologie on September 17.

DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt

We’re already adding tons of pieces to our Nordstrom shopping carts, including the Jerry High Waist Vintage Crop Straight Leg Jeans with a super-flattering elongated waist and faded dark wash, the Hepburn High Waist Wide Leg Jeans in a gorgeous winter white, and of course, the Instasculpt Farrow High Waist Ankle Coated Skinny Jeans. If you’re not already familiar with DL1961’s beloved Instasculpt jeans, get ready to fall in love, because tons of fans say they have a magical way of lifting your butt, sucking you in, and enhancing your curves in all the right places. And don’t forget about the DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt Saratoga Cardigan and the trendy Hepburn Crop Wide Leg Jumpsuit in a gorgeous olive hue to complete your fall wardrobe.

So if you’re looking to refresh your fall denim collection with a pair (or three!) of some pretty fabulous jeans and more, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom ASAP before this DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt collection is gone! Scroll down to shop five of our favorite pieces from the collection, available now at Nordstrom.

Buy It! DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt Jerry High Waist Vintage Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $209; nordstrom.com

Buy It! DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt Hepburn High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $179; nordstrom.com

Buy It! DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt Instasculpt Farrow High Waist Ankle Coated Skinny Jeans, $189; nordstrom.com

Buy It! DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt Saratoga Cardigan, $209; nordstrom.com

Buy It! DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt Hepburn Crop Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $229; nordstrom.com